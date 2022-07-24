The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

