JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BR opened at $156.19 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

