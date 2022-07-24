FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 1,307.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSOS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

