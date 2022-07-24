Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 437.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.