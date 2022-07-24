FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

