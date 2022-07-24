SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $361.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

