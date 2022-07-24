TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $581.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

