State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 195,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.