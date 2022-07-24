State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.77 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,002 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,060,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

