State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 800,000 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.71% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.