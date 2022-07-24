Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

