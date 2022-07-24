Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,254 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.