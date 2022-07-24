Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,808 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,808 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

