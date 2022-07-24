Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.51 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

