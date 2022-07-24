Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 701 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

