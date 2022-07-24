FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,831 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

