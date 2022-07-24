Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

