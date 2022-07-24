Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $260.10 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

