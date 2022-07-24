FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 723 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

