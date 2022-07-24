Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 126 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVS opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.