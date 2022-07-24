FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

BSV stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

