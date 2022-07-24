Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 321 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

