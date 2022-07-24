CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,086,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

