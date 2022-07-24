Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,968,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

