FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

