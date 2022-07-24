FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,016 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

