Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

VLO stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.