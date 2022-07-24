Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 739 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Insider Activity

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

