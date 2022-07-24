FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,644 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

