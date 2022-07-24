FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 15.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,615,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.