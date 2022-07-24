BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.