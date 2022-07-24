FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

