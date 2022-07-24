CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $423,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

