Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.