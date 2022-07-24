Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $361.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.