CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $449,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,271,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.