Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Sprout Social worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $49,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 166,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 488,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $9,622,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,707. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

