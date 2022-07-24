National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,180 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $206.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

