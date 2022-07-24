Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

REG stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

