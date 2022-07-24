CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 16.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

