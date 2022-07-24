Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

