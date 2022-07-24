Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 123.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 52,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 118,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

