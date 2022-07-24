Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $68.96 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.