Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $5,240,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,852,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

