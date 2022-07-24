Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.