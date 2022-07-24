FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,959 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.