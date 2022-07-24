FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.61 and a 200 day moving average of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

