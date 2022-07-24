FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 739,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

