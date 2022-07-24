Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

