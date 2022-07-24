Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

